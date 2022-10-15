Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Buys 107,896 Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,896 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned about 1.86% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $25,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPA. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000.

Shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $66.43 on Friday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $64.48 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.92.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

