Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $28.91 Million Stake in Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,554,804 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 30,246 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $28,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.6% during the first quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 12,382 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Stratasys by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 64,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period.

Get Stratasys alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SSYS. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stratasys from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Stratasys to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded Stratasys from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stratasys in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.83.

Stratasys Stock Performance

SSYS opened at $13.08 on Friday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $12.69 and a 12 month high of $42.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.56.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stratasys Profile

(Get Rating)

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers 3D printing systems, such as polyjet printers, FDM printers, stereolithography printing systems, and programmable photo polymerization printers for rapid prototyping, such as design validation, visualization, and communication.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.