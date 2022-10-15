Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Has $67.27 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,939 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $67,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 185.2% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after buying an additional 4,369 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,641,000. Regatta Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $359.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $394.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.