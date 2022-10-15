Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Makes New Investment in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,816,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,076,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned 0.37% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,502 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,564,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,460,000 after acquiring an additional 900,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,062,000 after acquiring an additional 844,052 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $67.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.24. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

