Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,103 Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. cut its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 877,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,103 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. owned approximately 1.97% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $38,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $261,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:KBE opened at $46.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.52. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Company Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

