Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Sells 4,302 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. reduced its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,840 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 4,302 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $15,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of FedEx by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its position in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares during the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDX. TheStreet cut FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.00.

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $143.41 per share, for a total transaction of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FDX stock opened at $156.96 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $266.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $40.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.63 and a 200 day moving average of $208.88.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s payout ratio is 33.97%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

