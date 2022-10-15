Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lessened its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 771,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414,912 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $19,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BUG. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $418,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $2,730,000. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 68.9% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter worth about $214,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BUG opened at $22.38 on Friday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.86 and a fifty-two week high of $35.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.83.

