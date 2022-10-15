Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,850 shares during the quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $11,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $178.19 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average of $195.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

