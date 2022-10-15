Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 4,441 Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVSD – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA AVSD opened at $40.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92. Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.15.

