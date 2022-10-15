Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:XVV – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,524 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 31,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 32,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XVV stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. iShares ESG Screened S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $37.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.26.

