Merriman Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lantz Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $462,000. Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $2,062,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.9% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.78.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $85.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.85 and a 1 year high of $112.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.24. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.29%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Stories

