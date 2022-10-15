Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Hits New 52-Week Low at $126.44

Shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $126.44 and last traded at $126.44, with a volume of 679 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $130.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mesa Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Mesa Laboratories Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.03.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $50.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.63 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 5.80% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. Equities research analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently -213.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Evan Guillemin sold 3,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.12, for a total value of $724,075.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,643,549.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mesa Laboratories

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

