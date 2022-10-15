Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Stock Rating Lowered by Atlantic Securities

Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $160.00 price objective on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $218.00 to $196.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Meta Platforms stock opened at $126.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.98. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $122.53 and a 12-month high of $353.83.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.95 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 28.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 17,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.48, for a total transaction of $3,075,693.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.37, for a total value of $58,266.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,405 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,289.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,934 shares of company stock worth $8,482,688 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 8,855 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,509 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 31,989 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $7,113,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.