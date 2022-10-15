Meter Governance (MTRG) Trading 4.5% Lower This Week

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $60.98 million and approximately $1.05 million worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for approximately $3.67 or 0.00019177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001291 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0329 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Meter Governance Profile

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,602,779 coins. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

