Metis (MTS) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $33.34 Billion

Metis (MTS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last week, Metis has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Metis has a total market capitalization of $33.34 billion and approximately $27,322.00 worth of Metis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metis token can currently be bought for about $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,246.24 or 0.27460796 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00010725 BTC.

About Metis

Metis’ genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Metis’ total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens. Metis’ official Twitter account is @official_metis and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Metis is metisofficial.medium.com. Metis’ official website is wemetis.com.

Metis Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis believes in empowering individuals to attain their true potential through education. However, education is frequently underutilized due to difficulties of accessing education and students may not always have the right incentive to complete their education. Metis solves this issue by providing a direct economic incentive for users which is representative of the economic value to society that is not captured by the users themselves. Through Metis, students have a financial incentive to study and pick up skills that are in demand within society. These students learning and picking up skills that the industry is lacking can earn money while being educated.Metis enables this through its proof-of-work to mine a new MTS token. To gain MTS tokens, users will need to complete milestones in their online courses.The official Metis ticker is “MTS” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

