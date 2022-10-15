Midas 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $367,321.00 (MIDAS)

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 15th. Over the last seven days, Midas has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar. One Midas token can currently be bought for about $30.18 or 0.00157544 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Midas has a total market cap of $78.67 million and approximately $367,321.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,265.05 or 0.27508083 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Midas Token Profile

Midas (MIDAS) is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Midas’ official message board is blog.midas.investments.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 30.07394222 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $414,365.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Midas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Midas using one of the exchanges listed above.

