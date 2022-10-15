Midas (MIDAS) 24-Hour Volume Tops $314,956.00

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Midas token can currently be purchased for $30.14 or 0.00157737 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Midas has traded up 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. Midas has a market capitalization of $78.57 million and $314,956.00 worth of Midas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Midas Token Profile

MIDAS is a token. Midas’ total supply is 2,840,494 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,607,171 tokens. The official message board for Midas is blog.midas.investments. Midas’ official website is midas.investments. The Reddit community for Midas is https://reddit.com/r/midas_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Midas’ official Twitter account is @midas_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Midas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Midas (MIDAS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Fantom platform. Midas has a current supply of 2,840,494 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Midas is 30.07394222 USD and is down -0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $414,365.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://midas.investments/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Midas directly using U.S. dollars.

