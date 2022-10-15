Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MRTX. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $208.00 to $127.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $109.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $114.77.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Down 3.8 %

Shares of MRTX stock traded down $2.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.85. The company had a trading volume of 419,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,031. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.13. Mirati Therapeutics has a one year low of $32.96 and a one year high of $195.99.

Insider Activity at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.53) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $5.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total transaction of $854,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mirati Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 124,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after acquiring an additional 11,749 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 115.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,374 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

