Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MSLOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 276.9% from the September 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Trading Down 0.2 %
MSLOY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,890. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.77. Mitsui O.S.K. Lines has a 12 month low of $7.67 and a 12 month high of $18.99.
Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Company Profile
