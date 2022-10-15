Mizuho Begins Coverage on Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $300.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Abiomed from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Abiomed from $410.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Abiomed from $275.00 to $235.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $315.83.

Abiomed Trading Down 3.4 %

ABMD opened at $249.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.94. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $379.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Transactions at Abiomed

Abiomed ( NASDAQ:ABMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $277.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd A. Trapp sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Abiomed by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 5,350.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

