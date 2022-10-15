Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 17,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Molecular Partners ( NASDAQ:MOLN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.19 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molecular Partners will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

