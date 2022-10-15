Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 20.7% from the September 15th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Molecular Partners
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Molecular Partners stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molecular Partners AG (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221,743 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 1.41% of Molecular Partners worth $9,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Molecular Partners Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MOLN traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 17,455 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,132. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43. Molecular Partners has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $32.04.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Molecular Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.
About Molecular Partners
Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
