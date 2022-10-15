Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.93.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

MNST traded down $2.68 on Wednesday, hitting $87.40. 3,702,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,521,460. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.91. Monster Beverage has a 12 month low of $71.78 and a 12 month high of $99.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,996 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.92, for a total value of $1,596,264.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,420,975.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 16,032 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.52, for a total value of $1,483,280.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,941.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monster Beverage

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 55,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Monster Beverage by 195.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 8,917 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at about $407,000. Institutional investors own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.