Montecito Bank & Trust Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Montecito Bank & Trust decreased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,935 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. lifted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 133.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 64.3% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $173.15 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $210.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.25. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $166.97 and a 1 year high of $318.82.

