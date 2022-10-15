Montecito Bank & Trust Sells 796 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IXN. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 44,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $41.60 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.28.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

