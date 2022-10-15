Montecito Bank & Trust Trims Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Montecito Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo Trading Down 2.5 %

PepsiCo stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $181.07.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 3,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total value of $600,191.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,842,376.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

