Morgan Stanley Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $49.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NVRO stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.10. Nevro had a negative net margin of 35.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.73%. The business had revenue of $104.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.66 million. Research analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

