Morgan Stanley Lowers Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $49.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on NVRO. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Nevro to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nevro from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nevro from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nevro has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.00.
Nevro Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NVRO stock opened at $38.63 on Tuesday. Nevro has a 52-week low of $34.70 and a 52-week high of $121.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 0.85.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Nevro by 138.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nevro Company Profile
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nevro (NVRO)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.