Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,555 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $16,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan bought 8,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 5.1 %

MS stock opened at $75.30 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MS. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

