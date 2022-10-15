Morgan Stanley Trims Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Target Price to $408.00

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $412.00 to $408.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $333.59.

NYSE LLY opened at $331.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $314.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $314.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $309.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $231.87 and a twelve month high of $341.70.

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, with a total value of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total transaction of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,964,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 343,666 shares of company stock worth $114,843,896 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Insight Inv LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

