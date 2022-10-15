Morgan Stanley Trims Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) Target Price to $11.00

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Evercore ISI downgraded Gates Industrial from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $13.00 price objective on Gates Industrial in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Gates Industrial from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gates Industrial currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.94.

Gates Industrial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.88. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $9.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.57.

Institutional Trading of Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.24%. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 38,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 80,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

