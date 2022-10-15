Morgan Stanley Trims Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Target Price to $53.00

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.60.

Ingersoll Rand Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $45.11 on Wednesday. Ingersoll Rand has a 52-week low of $39.28 and a 52-week high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35.

Ingersoll Rand Increases Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.032 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. This is a boost from Ingersoll Rand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total value of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 3,650 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.41, for a total transaction of $194,946.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,122.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,100,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,622,000 after buying an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 20.0% in the third quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 138.8% in the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 11,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 962.6% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 312,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,537,000 after buying an additional 283,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

See Also

