MorphoSys (OTCMKTS:MPSYF) Stock Price Up 0.4%

MorphoSys AG (OTCMKTS:MPSYF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.29 and last traded at $20.29. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.
MorphoSys Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.00.
About MorphoSys
MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MorphoSys (MPSYF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.