M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTB. TheStreet upgraded M&T Bank from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered M&T Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $187.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded M&T Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $203.86.

M&T Bank Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:MTB traded down $1.68 on Wednesday, reaching $185.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034,116. M&T Bank has a 1-year low of $141.49 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.22.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 15.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other M&T Bank news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total transaction of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,667 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.28, for a total value of $883,369.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,740,808.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,656 shares of company stock worth $5,604,091. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $982,517,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,375,533,000 after buying an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,040,000 after buying an additional 915,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

