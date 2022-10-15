MVL (MVL) Price Tops $0.0042

MVL (MVL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 15th. MVL has a market cap of $92.45 million and $559,658.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MVL token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, MVL has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MVL Token Profile

MVL launched on May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 27,802,958,863 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,952,958,863 tokens. The Reddit community for MVL is https://reddit.com/r/mvl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for MVL is medium.com/mvl-ecosystem. MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io. MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain.

Buying and Selling MVL

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in.”

