My DeFi Pet (DPET) Trading Down 10.3% Over Last 7 Days

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.30 million and $3.22 million worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0807 or 0.00000421 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get My DeFi Pet alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $273.66 or 0.01428745 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005111 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000207 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023298 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00044832 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $306.98 or 0.01602684 BTC.

My DeFi Pet Profile

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,166,786 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

My DeFi Pet Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as My DeFi Pet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade My DeFi Pet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase My DeFi Pet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for My DeFi Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for My DeFi Pet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.