N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 257 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 14,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $693,000. Finally, Simmons Bank boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT opened at $178.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $222.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.