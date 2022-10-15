N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Acquires 51,839 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,839 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 7.1% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $40,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 146,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,691 shares during the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $379,000. Finally, Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,222,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JPST stock opened at $50.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.15.

