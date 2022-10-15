N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 169 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA grew its position in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 14,848 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart by 1.4% in the first quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Walmart by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 15,806 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $130.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.79. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.27 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $34,457,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 283,200,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,033,569,571.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

