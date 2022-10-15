N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $20.61 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 714,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,601 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $20,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 24,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 57,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 11,283 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $610,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 35.1% during the second quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $25.77 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.05.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Further Reading

