N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Has $347,000 Stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VPU. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $754,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,445,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,955,000 after purchasing an additional 199,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unconventional Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Unconventional Investor LLC now owns 75,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,229,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VPU opened at $135.60 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $158.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.22.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

