N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Purchases 691 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCR. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 105.3% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $43,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $225.81 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $257.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $259.04. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $220.28 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

About Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

