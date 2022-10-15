Nano (XNO) One Day Volume Hits $1.17 Million

Nano (XNO) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for $0.75 or 0.00003904 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Nano has traded down 7% against the US dollar. Nano has a total market capitalization of $99.33 million and $1.17 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,092.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00023357 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00265913 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00119594 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00732311 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.44 or 0.00567963 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00255917 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Nano (CRYPTO:XNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It launched on October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees.Nano has rebranded and changed the ticker to XNO, see the official announcement.“XNO” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

