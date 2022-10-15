Narwhal Capital Management Acquires 4,842 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Narwhal Capital Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,993 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,842 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $2,323,746,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,898,934,000 after buying an additional 467,631 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $242,940,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 391,297 shares in the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $13.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $454.65. 2,304,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,448,446. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.79. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $201.23 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.40%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.