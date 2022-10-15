Narwhal Capital Management Cuts Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,011 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 10,598 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABT. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.69.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.91. 6,087,312 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,687,157. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $96.67 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.34 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,788 shares of company stock worth $21,776,756 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

