Narwhal Capital Management Decreases Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Narwhal Capital Management reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,223 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, Invst LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.41.

WMT traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,547,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,376,258. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $133.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79. The company has a market cap of $354.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.