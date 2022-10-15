Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,620 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 143,804 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 6.8% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 42,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 19.7% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 673,772 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $26,439,000 after buying an additional 6,751 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMCSA traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.05. 27,584,178 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,891,462. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $54.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $39.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.97.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.29%.

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup raised Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie cut Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.30.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

