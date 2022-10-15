Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,571 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Target comprises approximately 1.2% of Narwhal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Target were worth $8,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $1,094,330,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Target by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,902,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $414,599,000 after purchasing an additional 808,485 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Target by 1,140.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,790 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $148,934,000 after purchasing an additional 645,209 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Target by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,179,381,000 after purchasing an additional 589,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Target by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,323,118 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $280,792,000 after purchasing an additional 274,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen raised their target price on Target to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at Target

Target Stock Down 5.5 %

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT traded down $8.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,766,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,155,258. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.01. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

