Narwhal Capital Management Lowers Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Unilever by 204.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Unilever by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UL traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.25. 2,441,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,529. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $54.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

