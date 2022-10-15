Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $60.67 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Nasdaq from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the company from $63.33 to $66.67 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nasdaq from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nasdaq from $62.67 to $68.33 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.69.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq Trading Down 6.5 %

Shares of NDAQ traded down $3.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,426,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,927. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. Nasdaq has a 12-month low of $46.77 and a 12-month high of $71.65.

Nasdaq Cuts Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.86 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 19.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nasdaq will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.45%.

Insider Activity at Nasdaq

In related news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,100 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total value of $125,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,581 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,143.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,079 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $185,329.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,439,163.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,691 shares of company stock worth $1,850,528 over the last quarter. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Nasdaq by 24.3% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 17.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Nasdaq by 29.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.