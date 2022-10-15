National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Short Interest Down 20.5% in September

National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the September 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Beverage

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 1.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 24,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in National Beverage by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in National Beverage by 25.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in National Beverage by 2.0% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in National Beverage by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on FIZZ. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Beverage in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of National Beverage from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th.

National Beverage Stock Performance

FIZZ opened at $41.82 on Friday. National Beverage has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $64.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07 and a beta of 1.01.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.19). National Beverage had a return on equity of 48.49% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $318.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.60 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Beverage will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

