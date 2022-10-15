NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Shares Gap Up to $4.71

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.71, but opened at $5.05. NatWest Group shares last traded at $5.17, with a volume of 97,803 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 300 ($3.62) in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

NatWest Group Cuts Dividend

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $0.1957 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 4.3%. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.23%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWG. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $712,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 28,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 9,727 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 51.4% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,196,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

